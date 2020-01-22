Queen Iye’s Modest Clothing to hold first Young Muslim Womens Conference and Awards Night

Queen Iye’s Modest Clothing line is set to hold a 2 day Young Muslim Woman Conference and Awards Night with the theme ‘Identify Me Beyond My Hijab’ on the 1 & 2 February 2020 at the Hill Valley Hotel Freetown.

The ‘Identify me beyond my Hijab’ summit is designed to spotlight bright examples of successful and inspiring women.

First Young Muslim Women Conference Team Members

The participation of young Muslim women in social and economic activities has been underestimated globally. This is particularly true in Sierra Leone as witnessed mass demonstration early this year by Muslim women advocating against discrimination on their dress-code. However more women are becoming active in various fields, proving their value contributions to the growth and prosperity of Sierra Leone.

The objective of the conference is to recognize the contributions of women in all aspects of life, clarify the misconceptions and stereotypes against women, show how the teachings of Islam honor women’s participation in society and encourage young women to be confident and become successful.

The event will host various speakers of young women from different professional background young and old professionals that are active in society development.

To register for this event send your send name, occupation and contact to the CEO Madam Iye Mary Brimah-Sallu on 076597992.

For more information about this event contact them at Queen Iye’s Modest Clothing Line on Facebook