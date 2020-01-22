Home News & Politics Sierra Leone News Week 4-J-22-2020: SLRSA records 519 road accident death in 2019, FCC demolishes ‘Panbodies’ at bottom Mango and More.
News & Politics

Sierra Leone News Week 4-J-22-2020: SLRSA records 519 road accident death in 2019, FCC demolishes ‘Panbodies’ at bottom Mango and More.

by Amriena Kamara
written by Amriena Kamara 52 views

SLRSA records 519 Road Accident death in 2019.

519 people died in road accidents according to the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA) in 2019. The Research and Development Manager at SLRSA, Ambrose Tucker in an interview says among the dead were 41 percent male, 51 percent female, and 8 percent of children. The cause of this massive death rate is due to human errors, mechanical faults and weather. This he says can be avoided this year 2020 if there are installed traffic billboards, and drivers sensitization.

RSLAF starts Breast Cancer Screening

The Wellwoman Clinic in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Armed Forces, starts Breast Cancer screening to address the health issues of female  Military personnel. The screening took place at the Hockey pitch Wilberforce Barracks. Since Breast cancer is on the rise worldwide, RSLAF starts the screening exercise to reduce breast cancer in Sierra leone. During the screening process, female military personnel and wives of military personnel were screened for free.

FCC demolished buildings at Bottom Mango/Wilberforce.

Freetown City Council broke down ‘panbodies’ at the Bottom Mango and Wilberforce axis. The council informed the occupants to leave the location because they will soon demolish them, since no move was made to vacate the location, the FCC continued with the demolition process in order to give free parking space to vehicles and passengers.

Two women in prison for trafficking nine girls to the Middle East.

The two women, Kadiatu Kargbo and Fatmata Kamara who were found guilty of child trafficking nine girls to the Middle East in 2019 are currently in prison. The two are being investigated for trafficking of these girls. The accused made their recent appearance on the 20th January 2020 at the Pademba Road Magistrate court. The next hearing is adjourned to the 28th of January 2020 and they have been sent back to prison until the next sitting.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

A "Think Build Change Salone" Profile In Courage

Sierra Leone: 1000 girls raped, we need justice...

Government support of Desmond Elliot Nollywood flick in...

All People’s Congress: One Year and counting…

Kabbah Kalu, Crispin Deigh, Chief Tony, Conteh remanded...

Freetown City Council to embark on 2019 flood...

University College of London Exhibit: Reanimating cultural heritage...

Sierra Leone asylum seeker in UK gets jail...

Sierra Leone’s Journalists impose Black Tuesday solidarity media...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!