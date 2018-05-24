Center for Memory Founder Joseph Kaifala wins Projects for Peace Alumni Award
Middlebury College has presented Joseph Kaifala with its first Projects for Peace Alumni Award. Kaifala’s Center for Memory and Reparations founded in Freetown in 2021 ...
Trump charged with felony, becoming the first US ex-president to be indicted
Former US President, Donald Trump, has been charged with 34 felony counts, making him the first US ex-president to be criminally charged. Trump was on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, arraigned ...