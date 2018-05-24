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Issakaba Returns poster featuring Sam Dede and the new Nollywood cast Sam Dede, who returns as Ebube in the new Issakaba movie

The Issakaba Comeback: 25 Years Later, the Action Returns on November 13, 2026.

Davidnette Vandy
October 9, 2026
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Issakaba is an anagram of Bakassi and draws inspiration from the real-life Bakassi boys. They were a vigilante group that emerged in southeastern Nigeria in ...

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From Teenage Mother to Carpenter: Jariatu Sannoh Is Building a Future for Girls in Tombo

Festus Conteh
October 9, 2026
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When Jariatu Sannoh became pregnant before sitting her West African Secondary School Examination  WASSCE, she thought her education had come to an end.  At 27, the Tombo-raised carpenter is now ...

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