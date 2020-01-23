Sierra Leoneans reacts to the news of the new drug in town.

Diaper’s Tea seems to be the new trend in Sierra Leone for youths who plan to destroy themselves with the aim of getting high. Diaper’s tea which is made by either boiling pampers or menstrual pad has been in existence in Indonesia since 2016.

This discovery, however, has left some Sierra Leoneans shocked at how low these youths could go just to get their high on. This new means of getting high joins a long list of other drugs: weed, tramadol, kush, etc youths have taken to get high.

Below are some of the reactions towards the shocking news of the drugs that some of our youths in Sierra Leone are involved in.

my sources are telling me.. that boil pampers is the new get am nice.. lmao pic.twitter.com/yxo7FP4SIO — ' (@DarkSkinZaddy) January 19, 2020

Drinking pampers water is not drug addiction, it’s a mental health problem and it’s serious. — Scar (@_5car) January 21, 2020

No wonder pikin dem dae wild nowadays biyo dem pampers get drugs😂😂🤣🤣 — kulthum🇸🇱 (@kulthum99) January 21, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=451329682440400&id=100026901160350

Pampers like for real pampers?? The one wae d Pekin don werr na in for boil. Nah balance diet twww Posted by Mohamed L Kebbie on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

bo why wuna cre dis tin go pa pampers😭? Som of wi na combra dem o, trust if pampers price go up are sweh are nor dae gri🙄My fellow combras should I increase d volume?🤷🏾‍♂️ Posted by Samza Orfinor Serry on Tuesday, January 21, 2020