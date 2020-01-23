Sierra Leoneans reacts to the news of the new drug in town.

Diaper’s Tea seems to be the new trend in Sierra Leone for youths who plan to destroy themselves with the aim of getting high. Diaper’s tea which is made by either boiling pampers or menstrual pad has been in existence in Indonesia since 2016.
This discovery, however, has left some Sierra Leoneans shocked at how low these youths could go just to get their high on. This new means of getting high joins a long list of other drugs: weed, tramadol, kush, etc youths have taken to get high.
Below are some of the reactions towards the shocking news of the drugs that some of our youths in Sierra Leone are involved in.
