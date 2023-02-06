Tems wins first Grammy Award, as Burna Boy loses in both categories

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems has won her first-ever Grammy award. The 27-year-old Afrobeats singer, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, won the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category for her role in ‘Wait for U’, a song by Future featuring Drake released in 2022.

She is however the third female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy award, after four consecutive nominations.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy, who won the 2021 “Best Global Music Album,” with his album “Twice As Tall”, lost in both categories: the ‘Best Global Music Album’ and the ‘Best Global Music Performance,’ this year.