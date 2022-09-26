Sierra Leone Music Premiere: I-Tribe’s “Borbor Pain” video is out now

“Borbor Pain” is the latest music video by Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, I-Tribe.
The song which audio was released on July 17, 2022, depicts the regular happenings in love relationships of today. It previews the frequent issues, to heartbreak and bouncing back from it.
Breakfast is available on all streaming platforms. Check it out on Audiomack.
