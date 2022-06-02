New Music Video: Watch “If God Gi You” by Famous

“If God Gi You” is the latest music video from Sierra Leonean singer, Frederick Peters also known as Famous.

The title of the song “If God Gi You” is a Krio vibe that means “If God Give You” in English. It tells a narrative of how to be humble, care for people, and open your doors for others when God Almighty makes life easy for you, so the world can be a better place.

The audio of the song was produced by Tunex. The visual was shot by Magic Rowland and directed by Famous.

Stream and download the song now on Audiomack & iTunes.