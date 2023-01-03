Sierra Leonean lawyer Basita Micheal makes 100 Most Reputable Africans 2023

In recognition of their work which has impacted lives across Africa and the globe, Reputation Poll International has released the 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans.

Basita Micheal, a Sierra Leonean lawyer and former President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association has been recognized for her contributions to society.

100 Most Reputable Africans (2023 Edition)@MichaelBasita Past President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association.

She is the Founder of the institute for Legal Research and advocacy for justice.



More Read on https://t.co/apqQ7LJY35 pic.twitter.com/cj73Tg68NN — Reputationpoll.com (@reputationpoll) January 2, 2023

Micheal is the founder of the Institute for Legal Research and Advocacy for Justice and Sierra Eye magazine’s owner. Sierra Eye is a quarterly publication have a massive following for its emphasis on politics, socioeconomics, education, and culture. She also organizes debates on governance and politics.

She has a Bachelor of Laws with Honours degree from the University of Sierra Leone; an Utter Barrister and Solicitor degree from the Sierra Leone Law School; and a Masters of Laws degree in the Specialization of International Criminal Justice from the University of London.

This year’s list also featured notable individuals from diverse sectors including; Kenya’s Amina Chawahir Mohamed, South Africa’s Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon’s Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa.