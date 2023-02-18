Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the earthquake in Turkey.

The death of the 31-year-old was confirmed by his agent, after being missing since the earthquake happened on February 6, 2023. The disastrous incident claimed the lives of many people and caused the collapse of many buildings, including his apartment in Antakya, Hatay. Shortly after the quake, media houses initially reported that Atsu had been found, but it was later changed.

The Ghanaian International had spells with Premier League sides Newcastle, Everton and Chelsea. He began his career with Porto. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea for £3.5 million and later joined Vitesse Arnhem.

Atsu represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. He last played for the Turkish Süper Lig club Hatayspor and the Ghana national team. He primarily played as a winger, although he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Turkey has in a press statement issued on February 18, 2023, said they have made arrangements with the Ghanaian government for the mortal remains of Atsu to be flown home for burial.



President Nana Akufo Addo, has extended his condolences to the family of Atsu.

“The LORD gave, and the LORD hath taken away… Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He will be sorely missed,” said President Addo.

