Nigerian star Wizkid apologizes for failing to perform in Ghana

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Wizkid has apologized to fans for failing to attend his planned performance at a concert in Ghana.

The Nigerian superstar was due to appear at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, December 10, 2022. But he was a no-show and left many of his Ghanaians fans angry, including those who had turned up at the venue and waited for hours to see him perform.

The show’s promoters, Live Hub, accused the Afrobeats singer of “breaching his contractual obligation”.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, the music star apologized “to everyone who made an effort to come out for me on Saturday night. I was charged up, and looking forward to doing this show.”

“Unfortunately, up until the day of this show, there continued to be safety and production issues that prevented me from putting on a high-quality show that my fans deserve,” he posted on Twitter.

He said he and his team were working on “delivering a show to my amazing fans in Ghana”.

Source: BBC Africa