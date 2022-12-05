Salamatu Jagitay becomes the first elected female student union president at IPAM University

Honors student Salamatu Jagitay has been elected as the president of the student union government of the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), the University of Sierra Leone.

Jagitay became the female student union president after she was proclaimed victorious on Saturday, December 3, 2022, claiming 245 (72.9 percent) of the valid votes cast.

She is a qualifying year honors student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration-and-Entrepreneurship, she is a smart scholar who took the glory of her mindset about hard work, humanity, and teamwork.

On October 20th, 2022, Jagitay who also doubled as a photographer and a fashion designer was awarded as the most influential student of the 2021/2022 academic year by the supreme Student’s Union Body of the university.

In her manifesto, Jagitay spoke about challenges affecting modern-day education at IPAM and expressed her ambition to fix students’ welfare at the university. She vowed to help maximize the fullest potential of fellow students by providing adequate classrooms, an alter-modern student canteen, a university bus, internet access, and a well-equipped library with updated learning materials.

Jagitay also mentioned her strong concern for students with disabilities, as well as creating a platform for student enhancement, student exchange, and student mentorship programs that can market fellow students at the international level and help connect the university to the rest of the world.

The Studen’s Union Government is the highest sovereign body set to represent fellow students within the university. In September 2021, the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE) introduced an online voting system for the SU presidency election at IPAM University of Sierra Leone (IPAM-USL), which would, later on, be implemented at FBC and beyond.