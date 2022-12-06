2022/2023 Sierra Leone Premier League Season Kicks off on December 9

The 2022/2023 Sierra Leone Premier League season will kick off on Friday, December 9, 2022, with reigning champions Bo Rangers to lock horns with newly promoted side Real Republicans FC in the open fixture at the Bo Stadium.



This comes three days after the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), confirmed that the Ministry of Sport had deposited the sum of NLE 2 billion to the Sierra Leone Premier League Board (SLPLB), as part payment for the commencement of the new season.

As in the previous campaign, 18 teams will contest for the championship title this season, including newly promoted clubs Luawa FC and Real Republicans FC. While the Sierra Leone Police FC and RSLAF FC marked their way out of the competition following their poor campaign last season.



The first round of the league will start on December 9, 2022, and end on March 2023. It will involve the teams playing each other either at home or away, with a grand total of 153 matches across the period. Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw, and none for a defeat. At the end of the season, the team with the most points will be crowned champions.

See the full first-round fixture here



However, the Sierra Leone Premier League fan’s favorite and all-time record highest goal scorer Musa N. Kamara (Tombo) who is also serving a ban might miss out on the first round of the 2022/2023 season after ending terms with his former club and reigning champions Bo Rangers FC in August this year.