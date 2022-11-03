New Music: Listen to “Frenemy” by Adfega

“Frenemy” is the latest single by Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Adfega.



The song depicts a story of how alliances come and go, and today’s friends may be tomorrow’s frenemy. Adfega said that the story of the song is about everyone.



It audio which was released on October 29, 2022, was produced by Wilbert. Frenemy is now available across major streaming platforms.

