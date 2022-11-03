November 3, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

New Music: Listen to “Frenemy” by Adfega

Lamin Kargbo 8 seconds ago 1 min read

“Frenemy” is the latest single by Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Adfega. 

The song depicts a story of how alliances come and go, and today’s friends may be tomorrow’s frenemy. Adfega said that the story of the song is about everyone. 

It audio which was released on October 29, 2022, was produced by Wilbert. Frenemy is now available across major streaming platforms. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Sierra Leone: Yvonne Aki Sawyer and Dr. Tuma Gento make “100 Most Influential African Women 2022”

20 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
4 min read

Dr. Wahid Awonuga’s 6 Tips for Sierra Leonean Entrepreneurs

2 days ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

“Religion is a personal journey” – Natasha Beckley converts to Islam

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

New Music: Listen to “Frenemy” by Adfega

9 seconds ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Sierra Leone: Yvonne Aki Sawyer and Dr. Tuma Gento make “100 Most Influential African Women 2022”

20 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
4 min read

Dr. Wahid Awonuga’s 6 Tips for Sierra Leonean Entrepreneurs

2 days ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

91,000+ Abortions in Sierra Leone in 2021

3 days ago Ibrahim Mansaray