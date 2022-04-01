President Bio launches USD 60 Million Quality Essential Health Services and System Support Project





President Julius Maada Bio has today, April 1, 2022, launched the Sierra Leone Quality Essential Health Services and System Support Project at the State House in Freetown.



The project will target 5 districts across the country and it’s been funded by the World Bank. Sierra Leone Quality Essential Health Services and Systems Support Projects t is worth 60 million dollars and it aims at reducing the g the maternal mortality rate from 717 per every 100,000 to 300 per every 100,000 childbirths in Bonthe, Tonkolili, Kailahun, Falaba, and Western Area Rural.



Speaking at the official launch of the project, the World Bank Country Manager, Abdu Muwonge commend the government of Sierra Leone for its commitment to improving the health sector and further assure the government of World Bank’s support of this project.



The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby in his address assured citizens of how the cash involved in this project will be utilized for the intended purpose. He later disclosed that the support from World Bank is a non-refundable grant.



President Bio states that this project is to ensure Sierra Leone is provided with the best health system as promised in his manifesto.



“There is no meaningful development without the wellbeing of the people. The people are at the center of my government development agenda,” said President Bio.



The date for commencement and implementation strategies are yet to be communicated to the public.



Stay tuned for more information.