NATCOM reverses decision to increase the floor price for mobile data

The National Telecommunications Commission (NATCOM) has in a press release issued on October 22, 2022, reversed the implementation of the minimum floor price of LE 18 per megabyte for telecommunication data services with immediate effect.



This comes after several criticisms across different social media channels on the introduction of the new floor price. As a result of this new floor price telecommunications companies made more than a 150 percent increase in data prices.



Consumers used to recharge 3GB for LE 15 on Orange Sierra Leone & Africell Sierra Leone, now it is LE 35 for 1.9GB, Qcell was LE 9 for 1.5GB and now it is LE 27 for 1.5GB.

