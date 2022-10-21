October 21, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Sierra Leoneans react to the increase in the floor price for mobile data

Lamin Kargbo 6 hours ago 2 min read

Sierra Leone’s National Telecommunication Commission (NATCOM) has in a press release issued on October 18, 2022, warrant all telecommunications operators in the country to increase the floor price for mobile data with immediate effect. 

This increment has been a surprise for many Sierra Leoneans, amidst the economic down break in the country. Telecommunications have made more than a 150 percent increment in all data prices and consumers have described the move by NATCOM as not relevant. 

Consumers used to recharge 3 GB for NLE 15 on Orange Sierra Leone, now it’s NLE 35 for 1.9GB, the same for Africell Sierra Leone and Qcell Sierra Leone was NLE 9 for 1.5 GB, and now it is NLE 27 for 1.5 GB. 

Sierra Leoneans have reacted to this news in different ways, expressing grave concerns about the economic instability in the country. Below are some of the reactions from people across different sectors. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pump fuel prices in Sierra Leone increases from NLE 18 to NLE 20

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

A fresh start for Sierra Leonean women’s football

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Meet Nyamakoro Marah the beauty queen that represented Sierra Leone in the 2022 Top Model of the Universe

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

2 min read

Sierra Leoneans react to the increase in the floor price for mobile data

6 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Pump fuel prices in Sierra Leone increases from NLE 18 to NLE 20

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

A fresh start for Sierra Leonean women’s football

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Meet Nyamakoro Marah the beauty queen that represented Sierra Leone in the 2022 Top Model of the Universe

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo