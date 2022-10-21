Sierra Leoneans react to the increase in the floor price for mobile data

Sierra Leone’s National Telecommunication Commission (NATCOM) has in a press release issued on October 18, 2022, warrant all telecommunications operators in the country to increase the floor price for mobile data with immediate effect.



This increment has been a surprise for many Sierra Leoneans, amidst the economic down break in the country. Telecommunications have made more than a 150 percent increment in all data prices and consumers have described the move by NATCOM as not relevant.



Consumers used to recharge 3 GB for NLE 15 on Orange Sierra Leone, now it’s NLE 35 for 1.9GB, the same for Africell Sierra Leone and Qcell Sierra Leone was NLE 9 for 1.5 GB, and now it is NLE 27 for 1.5 GB.



Sierra Leoneans have reacted to this news in different ways, expressing grave concerns about the economic instability in the country. Below are some of the reactions from people across different sectors.



Rule #1: If it's textable pls text. Dare not to send an audio.



#2: No video calls until further notice!



#3:No sharing of videos, gud morning, happy new day/week/month quotes or any image whatsoever. My morning is good Ns4th don't bother ask. Clear? Okay thank u

#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/sosT7j82qU — Islander Kabia🇸🇱✌🏿 (@islander_kabia) October 21, 2022

It's really frustrating to be an entrepreneur in #SierraLeone

How can a young people in entrepreneurship business succeed?

How on earth can #entrepreneurs solve problems in Sierra Leone when the running cost of operation is increasing every second.#SaloneTwitter #FixTheCountry — EMERIC EMMANUEL BEAHBOYE (@EmericBeahboye) October 21, 2022

This data tariff is going to be heavy on the entertainers.

How can the fans stream our content?#SaloneTwitter #SierraLeone #music — 𝙼𝙴𝙴𝙺 𝙼𝙰𝙶𝚄𝚂 (@meek_magus) October 21, 2022

One irrefutable conviction I firmly hold is that Sierra Leone will not win any major battle against greed and corruption – at least not in our days.

NATCOM na embarrassment to this country!! #SaloneTwitter — Legal Filter (@BockAdu) October 21, 2022

Salone right nw everyday things den dae go up 🤦‍♂️ Salone right nw we dae fight war call Survival of the fittest. #SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/SB7JevpNp4 — Smart Barry🇸🇱🇺🇸🇬🇳 (@SmartBarry3) October 21, 2022

So nar udat ihn idea for #increase #data price nar #Salone? #qcell just increase 1.5gb by %200, that really insane. @Orange_sierra r kin buy 3gb for Le15 now 1.9gb for Le35. all tin just they increase, nar usai this country dae go? #peace&love #SaloneTwitter — cherinor l bah (@laminue) October 21, 2022

Woke up today data bundles has been increased. this gov…is messing our country 🇸🇱 every day😩#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/Hi2uu5aCOd — call_me_Joeumar🇸🇱 (@Joeumar12) October 21, 2022







