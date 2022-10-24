Media Foundation for West Africa recognizes Zainab Iyamide Joaque from Sierra Leone at this year’s West Africa Media Excellence Awards

Sierra Leonean journalist, Zainab Iyamide Joaque, is one of the African journalists recognized at this year’s West Africa Media Excellence Awards.

Joaque who was one of the 25 finalists this year, is the first Sierra Leonean journalist to reach the final of the annual award ceremony. She works for the Awoko Newspaper in Freetown.

The Media Foundation for West Africa organizes the West Africa Media Excellence Awards, in a bid to promote media excellence in West Africa. Nigeria’s Tessy Igomu won the West African Journalist of the Year Award.

Sierra Leoneans have congratulated her on different platforms, for reaching such a milestone.