Mercury Draws Cancelled for Friday, July 1 Due To Currency Change

Due to issues beyond our control relating to the redenomination of leones the management of Mercury International SL Ltd announces that all draws for Friday 1st July 2022 have been cancelled.
We will resume normal operations and draws on Saturday 2nd July 2022. Kindly hold on to your bets to check them against draws for July 2.
We apologize for any inconveniences caused and look forward to serving you with more games, lotto, and sports betting opportunities in Sierra Leone.
