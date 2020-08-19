Watch “WAIT!” music video from the “Wan Yai Shooter” EP

Stephan Tamba Bayoh aka Mr. Best, a Sierra Leonean rapper based in the USA has released the official music video of “WAIT!.”



WAIT! Is part of his just-released mixtape “Wan Yai Shooter” that he joint released with producer Thy Young based in the USA.



Wan Yai Shooter which when translated into English from Krio means ‘One-Eyed Shooter’ is a joint EP by Sierra Leonean record producer Thy Young and artist Mr. Best. The EP is 100% hip hop rap with Mr. Best admitting he took inspiration from the greats.

The video was shot and edited by Fantom Shots.



Full Track List

Stream the full mixtape album on the following platforms:

Apple Music/ Audiomack/Deezer/YouTube

