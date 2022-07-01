July 1, 2022

Drizilik launches sleek new mobile-friendly website for Sierra Leone music fans

Vickie Remoe 8 hours ago 1 min read
Drizilik’s new website

FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE.– Drizilik has launched a new drizilik.com website ahead of the release of his sophomore album Ashobi. Features of the new site include a video gallery of the music sensation’s biggest hits and collaborations, an online store for custom merchandise, and a newsletter. 

The website is a one-stop hub where Sierra Leone music fans can connect with Drizilik, follow his creative journey, and listen to his latest music releases. 

Drizilik will kick off the Ashobi World Tour with his first concert in the UK in three years on August 19.

In June he performed at London Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2023 runway show for British-Sierra Leonean Fashion Brand Labrum. He is also scheduled to perform at the 2022 Freedom Festival in Hull, the UK in August 2022.

Fans can check out the new website whose domain is www.drizilik.com.

