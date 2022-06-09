Home Africa Leone Stars sets to kick off their 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign against Nigeria
Leone Stars sets to kick off their 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign against Nigeria

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will commence their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with an opening fixture against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

Both sides have met 16 times, with Nigeria having a superior record of 9 wins. Sierra Leone has had two wins only and has 5 games that ended all square. In November 2020, the two teams played the most talked-about rivalry, which saw Leone Stars come back from four goals down to equalize 4-4 at the end of the match. 

Nigeria and Sierra Leone had an early exit in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The  Leone Stars stopped at the group stage and the Super Eagles were sent out by Tunisia in the Round of 16. 

They will also face Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe in Group A to book a place in the 2023 tournament in  Ivory Coast.

