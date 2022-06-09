Sierra Leone increases pump fuel price from SLL 15,000 to SLL 18,000

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency of Sierra Leone (PRA) and partners have on Thursday, June 9, 2022, announced the increment of the pump price for petroleum products in the country from SLL 15,000 to SLL 18,000 per liter.



According to a press release from PRA, the increase in the price of petroleum products is a result of the continuous hike in prices and a decline in supply on the global stage.



However, between February and March this year, there was a 50 percent increase in fuel prices. Coming from SLL 10,000 to SLL 12,000 in February and SLL 12,000 to SLL 15,000 in March.



The Ministry of Transport and Aviation has issued a notice on the regulation of public transport fares across the country.

