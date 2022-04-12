Sierra Leone Tertiary Education Minister Prof. Alpha Wurie urges new university graduates to be “Drivers of National Transformation”

Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie, the Minister of Technical and Higher Education in Sierra Leone has urged new university graduates to drive creative thinking and innovation to facilitate national transformation.



Over the weekend, thousands of students from the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Institute of Public Administration and Management, Fourah Bay College, and Njala University graduated at the FBC Campus and the Bo Mini Stadium respectively.



While addressing the new graduates, Prof. Wurie asked them to be in a state where they can be able to change the educational landscape of the country, for the overall benefit of the citizens. He adds that they should be creative enough to come out with problem-solving ideas that will help solve a societal problem.



“Without you, we have no Sierra Leone. It is the human capital that we can build up in Sierra Leone to make us do well as a country. You are the privileged one percent that has acquired higher education in this country,” said Prof. Wurie.

However, he further commended the government’s effort on the rapid growth in the number of students accessing tertiary education on yearly basis, and he called for the establishment of more public universities across the country. He lastly, expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring that tertiary education in the country is effectively managed.

