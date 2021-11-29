34-year-old Lionel Messi wins Ballon d’Or best footballer of the year for the 7th time

34-year-old Argentinian and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Lionel Messi has won the 2021 Ballon d’Or best footballer of the year award for a record of seventh time.

He beats Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich & Poland, Jorginho of Chelsea & Italy, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid & France, and many others to win this year’s best footballer award. For the first time after 28 years, Messi helped his country to win the Copa America, which was his first international trophy.

HERE IS THE WINNER!



SEVEN BALLON D’OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

In 2021, the striker has scored a total of 40 goals, which include 28 for his former side Barcelona, 8 for Argentina, and four for PSG. The Ballon d’Or is an annual award that is voted for by over 180 journalists from across the globe and Messi had already won the trophy more times than any other player and his seventh success comes after wins in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2019.

Other major award winners for this year are Lewandowski – Striker of the Year prize, Paris St-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win Euro 2020, won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, while Champions League winners Chelsea were named Club of the Year.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri, 19, won the Kopa Trophy for the best player under the age of 21.

