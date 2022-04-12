Home Arts In Pictures: The Barray’s Fear-Town Exhibition
In Pictures: The Barray’s Fear-Town Exhibition

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
The Barray Arts Exhibition hosted its 12th exhibition (Fear-Town) this weekend.  A total of 14 artists, 10 Barray Artists, and 4 guest artist had their arts on display to the public.

Barray Artists
Sheka Kallon
Mustapha Marray-Conteh (Snazzy)
Julius Parker
Manal Ghazzawi
Hafsatu Serry
Ranya Nirvana
Felix Rhodes
Hawa Jane
Alpha Abdul Aziz
Zato

Guest Artists:
Kosonike Koso-Thomas
Babatunde Morgan
Musa Kamara
Hickmatu Leigh

Below are some pictures of the arts on  display, to see more please visit the Barrays Art Exhibition at Toma’s Resort

