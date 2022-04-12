In Pictures: The Barray’s Fear-Town Exhibition

The Barray Arts Exhibition hosted its 12th exhibition (Fear-Town) this weekend. A total of 14 artists, 10 Barray Artists, and 4 guest artist had their arts on display to the public.

Guest Artists:

Kosonike Koso-Thomas

Babatunde Morgan

Musa Kamara

Hickmatu Leigh

Below are some pictures of the arts on display, to see more please visit the Barrays Art Exhibition at Toma’s Resort