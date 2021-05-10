Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio appoints former Agriculture Minister as Finance Minister

President Julius Maada Bio has on Friday, May 7, 2021, appointed Dr. Dennis Vandi as the country’s new Minister of Finance replacing Jacob Jusu Saffa who is now Chief Minister. Dr. Vandi was the Minister of Agriculture and was suspended from his duty after president Bio suspended all civil servants and public officials accused of acting improperly with respect to the use of public funds by the Commission of Inquiry. He was the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education under the administration of the APC government.



Government of Sierra Leone pay 50 percent salary increment to staff of tertiary institutions

The Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education has in a press release stated that the government has paid the 50 percent salary increment to all staff of public tertiary institutions. The payment is part of an agreement between President Julius Maada Bio and members of the Academic Staff Associations of different Tertiary Educational Institutions. Also, in the release it was stated that the government has paid subvention support to these institutions for the first quarter of 2021.



800,000 youths corps to receive four months backlog stipends

The Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed orman Bangura has confirmed that the government has approved the payment for 800,000 youth corps to receive a stipend for four months after being working for that period without stipends. According to the Minister the delay for the payment was a result of the unaccountability and his ministry not being transparent.

169 inmates released on Presidential pardon

President Julius Maada Bio has permitted the release of 169 convicted inmates from correctional centers across the country. The list consists of 8 females and 161 males. These release are granted by constitution as the president is given the power to authorized the release of inmates based on reccommnedations of the correctional service for prisoners not serving jail term foer serious crimes such as robbery, murder, and many others. This is happening every year on New Year’s day and Independence Day.

