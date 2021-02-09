Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone suspends the sale of state lands

The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning have in a press statement placed a moratorium on the allocation or sale of all state lands within Freetown. The new minister of Lands, Dr. Turad Senesie, said that during the moratorium period the government would only allocate or sell state lands for investment purposes or to diplomatic missions. He further said as the suspension is ongoing they will put a mechanism in place to address and investigate complaints from persons who had been disadvantaged between April 2018 and January 2021.



Sierra Leone owes WAEC USD 14 million for 11 years

The officer in charge of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Felix Akuffo, on Monday, February 8, 2021, informed Members of the Parliamentary oversight Committee on Education that Sierra Leone owes the examination agency a total of USD 14 million for 11 years now. He made this disclosure while responding to questions and concerns from Members of the Committee on issues of alleged extortion of parents via sales on scratch cards and withholding of public examination results.



Government pays billions of leones to Audit Service

Figures obtained from the Auditor General’s office show that between 2018 and 2021, the Government of Sierra Leone substantially increased allocations and disbursement of funds to Audit Services Sierra Leone as a budgetary fund since the government now operates on a Single Treasury Account. It is reported that Audit Service Sierra Leone has allegedly collected in excess of SLL three billion as audit fees from some agencies but the money has not been properly and convincingly accounted for.

