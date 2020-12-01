Home Health CDC highlights Sierra Leone as one of four countries in Africa with low COVID-19 risk
HealthPeopleWorld

CDC highlights Sierra Leone as one of four countries in Africa with low COVID-19 risk

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  has in its latest travel health notice, highlights Sierra Leone as one among four countries in Africa that have a low COVID-19 health risk. 

CDC’s travel health notice always informs travelers and clinicians on how the current health status of countries across the world can impact them. Its COVID-19 travel health notice monitors COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and makes travel recommendations. 

The disease prevention and control body have 5 categories in which it highlights the risk in different countries and they are as follows:

– Level 4: COVID-19 Very High

– Level 3: COVID-19 High

– Level 2: COVID-19 Moderate

– Level 1: COVID-19 Low

– Unknown Level: COVID-19 Unknown 

Level one in which Sierra Leone falls indicates that travelers should fly into the country, but advice that all travelers should wear a face mask, stay at least 6 feet from people who are not from their household, wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, and should watch out for signs and illness. 

Joining Sierra Leone in this category within Africa are Rwanda, Benin, and Ivory Coast. In the past few weeks, Sierra Leone has recorded less number of confirmed positive cases and authorities have relaxed most of its preventive measures.

