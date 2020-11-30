Home People Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Graphic Designer
PeopleWorld

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Graphic Designer

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 21 views

Growing up, I loved art. I used to sketch things I saw around me; it would make my father angry. I never gave up; I’m now a 42-year-old graphic and multimedia designer in Freetown.

With the pandemic, the business has been significantly affected. More so for people like us who work with entertainers and who have to collaborate. Now, I’m only getting a few jobs. There are no album launches, no movie premieres, and the festive season is quickly approaching.

Before, people from all over Sierra Leone and beyond would have reached out to work on promotional material for them. I thank God that we don’t have a total lockdown. I have two staff who, luckily, I can pay every week, based on our cash flow. If we make less, they understand; other businesses could do the same.

Credit: OSIWA/Essential Stories.

Follow the Essential Stories Instagram page https://bit.ly/3lRzvM9

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Join CONCERN WORLDWIDE’S: EVERYONECANSAVEALIFE…..Sierra Leone has worst maternal...

Sierra Leone: Two agribusiness CEOs to speak at...

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Taxi Driver

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone FA delegates vote out Isha Johansen...

Listen to “Kokonat Ed,” “Make Am” and others...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leonean Footballer Kei Kamara and Wife Kristin...

Liberia: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf starts new chapter by...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!