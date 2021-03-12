Anti Corruption Commission Concludes Investigations into Alleged Parliamentary Corruption

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone has in a news release dated March 12, 2021, states that it has concluded investigations into the alleged parliamentary corruption claimed by Honorable Ibrahim Tawa Conteh of Constituency 132 against the Clerk of Parliament, Honorable Umarr Paran Tarawallie.

“After due consideration of the statements recorded in the matter and documents obtained from the Finance Department of Parliament and the Accountant General’s Department, after reviewing all factors relevant to the investigation, the Commission has concluded that though the actions of some MPs and members of the Finance Department are not in accordance with prudent financial management systems, the necessary evidential threshold required to proceed with criminal prosecution under the Anti-Corruption Act (ACA) 2008 (as amended in 2019), has not been attained. The issue therefore will be dealt with using the prevention approach within our mandate.” Said the Commission in its news release.

The ACC on April 30, 2020, probed an investigation into an alleged Misappropriation of Public Funds from the Parliament of Sierra Leone after Hon. Conteh and Hon. Tarawallie accused each other of corruption on the ‘Gud Morning Salone’ program on Radio Democracy, (98.1 FM) on November 21 & 22, 2019.

However, the ACC concluded that there is a serious lack of monitoring process and accountability from the Parliament and would work with Parliament to implement a policy review and to give clear guidelines and directives on financial policies.

“In accordance with our mandate as stipulated in Section 7 paragraphs (f), (g) and (h) and in Section 8 of the Anti-Corruption Act, No 12 of 2008 (as amended in 2019), the Commission will refer this matter to the Prevention Department of ACC to work with the Management of Parliament, the Members, and the Leadership of Parliament, and the Ministry of Finance to initiate systems and processes review, so as to make appropriate recommendations and administrative adjustments that will enhance sound and prudential financial and administrative architecture,” the Commission concluded.

In response, the Parliament of Sierra Leone has issued a press release assuring the general public that they will fully cooperate with the findings and recommendation of the ACC, which aimed at improving and strengthening prudent fiscal management in Parliament with a view of promoting accountability and transparency in the management of its finances.