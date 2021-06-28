Home Entertainment Sierra Leone Weddings: Big Sister Salone Season Two winner Marjo Bona is married in Freetown!
Sierra Leone Weddings: Big Sister Salone Season Two winner Marjo Bona is married in Freetown!

by Alhassan Lamin
by Alhassan Lamin

Choreographer and winner of the Big Sister Salone Season two, Marjo Bona has officially tied the wedding knot with her fiancee Kelvin Williams aka Offgaard Kev.

The wedding took place on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The two have been in love for a while now, they have been sharing romantic photos on social media expressing their love for each other, with the hashtag #CocoGaard.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQpftFrnXss/

The newlyweds are entertainers, Offgaard Kev is an upcoming new school artist who has collaborated with different artists in the Sierra Leonean entertainment industry, while Marjo is known for her dance skills and fitness center ‘Cocorobic Workshop’.

Members of the public have taken to different platforms to congratulate the couple, we also wish them the best of luck, and may God bless them. 

Congratulations #CocoGaard!!!. 

