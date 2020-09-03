Sierra Leone News Today

Bathurst community gets sustainable electricity after 200 years

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Ministry of Energy provided a sustainable electricity supply to the Bathurst village, on the outskirts of Freetown, after 204 years. According to the head man of the village, Theophilus Thompson, this incident is indeed a history made in the village, which has been in darkness for more than 200 years. “The school in Bathurst village only gained Government recognition in 2019 since 1817 when it was established,” he maintained. He also thanked the effort of the government for the fulfillment of their promise which was made possible in the shortest possible time.



SALCAB not for sale – Information minister confirms

The Minister of Information and Communication, Mohamed Rahman Swarray has debunked social media rumors that the government has sold or is intending to sell the Sierra Leone Cable Network Limited (SALCAB). He described such rumors as “untrue and misleading.” Swaray said that the Ministry wants to restructure SALCAB to enhance proper communication networks across the country. “We have neither sold SALCAB nor do we intend selling it. SALCAB is a hundred percent owned by the government. The fact is the Ministry has designed a proposed reform in the fiber optic communications in the country which will strengthen SALCAB to provide an efficient, reasonable, credible, and strong communication system in the country both on voice call and data,” said Minister Mohamed Swaray.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 pandemic updates

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 6 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,035. The country has also recorded 1,600 recoveries and 71 deaths. There are 364 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 238 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,860 people have been discharged from quarantine.

