Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone to sell SALCAB

According to a report from Standard Times Newspaper, the Government of Sierra Leone is intending to sell the Sierra Leone Cable Limited (SALCAB) and lease the submarine cable to a private company owned by a foreign national. The report said the government will set up a new company that will be managing the terrestrial network, which is according to plans put in place by the Minister of Information and Communication. Some senior opposition members of parliament have already opposed the ideas of dissociating SALCAB, and that creating a new company will add more burden on the government as they will totally be dependent on subsidies.



Findings from Pademba Road riot shows that over 30 inmates died

The Government of Sierra Leone on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, has released its findings on the riot at Pademba Road Male Correctional Center on April 29, 2020, in Freetown. The findings show that 30 inmates and a prison guard were killed, dozens were injured after the riot broke in the morning hours of that same day. According to Joseph Lamboi, Director of Correctional Services, 12 inmates out of the total figure died of gunshot wounds, 16 died of blows from blunt force and 2 died of illness, all confirmed by Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, Government Consulting Pathologist.



New Attorney General takes Oath of Office

The New Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Yiehwoe Brewah Esq, has on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, subscribed to the Oath before President Julius Maada Bio of Office at State House in Freetown. The President congratulates him on his new appointment and also reminds him of how formidable his task is. Brewah Esq. is a legal practitioner with over 30 years of experience and he is the founder of Brewah & Co. law firm.

