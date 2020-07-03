Sierra Leone News Today

Chinese medical teams extend stay in Sierra Leone to combat COVID-19

Three teams of Chinese medical staff in Sierra Leone have extended their one year stay to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made due to the non-availability of international flights and the important role they have been playing in the health sector of the country, which also complements the Governments of Sierra Leone’s effort in the fight against the pandemic. Meanwhile, the medical experts have been working with Sierra Leonean counterparts in directing, diagnosing, and treating COVID-19 cases.



Land disputes between locals and mining company left dozens homeless

A land dispute between community people and a Chinese mining company in Dalakuru Village, Diang Chiefdom, Koinadugu District has left many injured and homeless after buildings of locals were allegedly destroyed by security personnel. According to Daniel Koroma, a resident of Dalakuru Village, he said the riot broke out when security personnel and staff of an unidentified Chinese company came to evict local gold miners from their mining fields in the areas around the village and that the security personnel had told the local miners that the land has been leased to the unidentified Chinese company, so they don’t have any business in the mining area.



Government of Sierra Leone to employ 4,000 health workers

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie, has disclosed to the public that the government is currently processing recruitment for 4,000 health workers to help address the health needs of the public. He made this disclosure at the commissioning of an infectious disease control facility in Bo district and also express concerns that they as are government cares about the welfare of health workers and especially those in the frontline against COVID-19.