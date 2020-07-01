Sierra Leone News Today

Schools in Sierra Leone reopens today

Thousands of school-going pupils across Sierra Leone have returned back to school today for the first time in three months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close early and delay the reopening of the 3rd term for the 2019/2020 academic year. Pupils who return back to school today are those in Class 6, JSS 3, and SSS3, as they are preparing to write their public examinations in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, there has been an online and radio teaching program organized by the Ministry of Education and its partners. Also, the Sierra Leone Law School has opened today and they are the first tertiary institution to reopen face to face lectures since March 31, 2020.



Lungi bridge construction to start this year

The Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Infrastructure, Dr. John Edward Tambi has confirmed to the public that construction work for the Lungi Bridge will start by the 3rd quarter of this year. According to him though there is COVID-19 currently and that has affected the work in many ways, but engagement on the construction of the bridge was ongoing. The 7.6-kilometer Lungi bridge will link Freetown to the airport town of Lungi, in the North-West region of the country. The project was launched by President Dr. Julius Maada Bio in June 2019 and it was estimated to cost between USD 1.8 billion and USD 2.1 billion and was projected to raise around USD 11 billion within 25 years after construction.



Sierra Leone dropped 20 places in Human Freedom Index

Sierra Leone has dropped 20 places down in the 2019 Global Human Freedom Index. This year’s ranking place Sierra Leone at 132 out of 162 countries and that is 20 places down as at that of the 2018 ranking, which ranked the country at 112. The Human Freedom Index presents a broad measure of human freedom, which is understood as the absence of coercive constraint and 76 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom in areas of security and safety, movement, religion, rule of law, the legal system, size of government and other areas.



SLRA pays SLL 7.8 billion to property owners

The Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA) has compensated over 550 affected property owners at Moyamba Junction for the Moyamba Town road construction. Ing. Amara Kanneh, Director-General SLRA said they decided to compensate the property owners in order for them to reconstruct their building affected by the road construction and also warned that they shouldn’t reconstruct buildings on the right way or else SLRA will not hesitate to demolish them again.

