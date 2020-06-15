Sierra Leone News Today

Schools to reopen for exams candidates

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) has in a press release on Thursday, June 11, 2020, have confirmed to the public that schools will be reopened on July 1, 2020, for examinations candidates in the National Primary School Examination (NPSE), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinahttps://mof.gov.sl/tion (WASSCE) classes. The reopening of schools is made in consultation with different education and health partners and to see that the education calendar works with that of the West African Education Council (WAEC).



Government spend over SLL 75billion in COVID-19 fight

A public notice from the Ministry of Finance has indicates that the government of Sierra Leone as of June 11, 2020, has received a total of SLL 94 billion and has spent over SLL 74 billion to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. The notice further states that all expenditures relating to COVID-19 will be done from accounts only authorized by the National Emergency Operations Center and in accordance with the Public Financial Management Act of 2016.



Ministry of Education received USD 40thousand to enhance online teaching

The Islamic World Educational Scientific Organisation and the Mohammad Bin Saman Bin Abdulaziz Foundation have supported the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) with USD 40 thousand to enhance online teaching during and after the Coronavirus. The money given is to purchase educational materials and support both online and radio teaching programmes, which have experienced challenges during this period.

