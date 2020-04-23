Sierra Leone News Today

Government declare face mask mandatory in public places

The Government of Sierra Leone on Wednesday the 22 April 2020 has made it mandatory for n everyone to put on a face mask in public places in a bid to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the Country. The Minister of Information and Communication said in a press briefing that everyone should prioritize the usage of a cloth face mask or any other face mask in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) advisory when going to public spaces as it would help in preventing transmission of the deadly virus.



Chinese Government hands over the third batch of medical equipment donation to the GOSL

On Tuesday the 21 April 2020 the Chinese Government has handed over the 3rd batch of medical materials to the Government of Sierra Leone to help the county fight against the COVID-19 virus. The items donated include 10,000 medical masks, 2,000 N95 masks, 2,000 PPEs, 500 forehead thermometers, 2,000 medical goggles, 10, 000 pairs of medical gloves, 10,000 pairs of medical shoe covers and 5 ventilators.



300 British citizens evacuate Sierra Leone due to COVID-19

Simon Mustard, the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone has confirmed to the public approximately 300 stranded British citizens have left the shores of Sierra Leone on a chartered flight to the United Kingdom (UK). He said the stranded citizens were in Sierra Leone for a short visit and they are returning back to see their families and friends back home. The chartered flight was organized by the British Government and a company based in the UK, it was done for all their citizens across the world. “There are many British nationals that are currently stranded across the world, we are trying to get them back home as soon as possible,” he said.



8 people arrested at the Sierra Leone-Liberia border

8 people have been arrested at the Sierra Leone-Liberia border in an attempt of moving in and out of the country on April 20, 2020. This arrest came after a restriction had been placed on all inter-border and inter-district traveling movements, in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ibrahim Swarray, civil society, and human right activist, he reported that although the majority of the people living around that vicinity have been largely dependent on goods coming from neighboring Liberia, yet it is a way to fighting the spread of the virus to keep people safe from being infected.



