Joker leads 2020 Academy Awards Nomination list

Nominations for the Oscar 2020 awards have been released this morning. This year’s Oscar marks the 92nd edition of the annual movie awards and it will be hosted by actress Issa Rae who starred in 2019 movie Little alongside Regina Hall and Marsai Martin.

“Joker” starred by Joaquin Phoenix is leading with 11 nominations. The movie was released on the 4th of October 2019 and focuses on telling the untold story about the villain that hunted Batman for the majority of the Batman series. One of the major secrets the movie unlocked was that the supervillain might actually be the half brother of Bruce Wayne (Batman) something no one anticipated.

The Academy Awards which is popularly known as the Oscars are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry. Hosted annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the award serves as an international way to recognize excellence in cinematic achievements as assessed by the Academy’s voting membership.

The awards were originally created by George Stanley from a design sketch by Cedric Gibbons. It was first presented by AMPAS in 1929 at a private dinner hosted by Douglas Fairbanks in the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in what would become known as the 1st Academy Awards.

The Oscars air Sunday, February 9, 2020

Below is the list of some of the nominations. To see the full list please click on this link.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best picture

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Parasite”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Watch the full nominations live below