Sierra Leone Female beach Volleyball team defeats Cape Verde and Mali.

As the Sierra Leone Volleyball Association, SLVA gears for their National Club Championships in Bo southern region,from January 20-27th, there is a big victory for SLVA as the Female beach volleyball team defeated Cape Verde and Mali the first day of the Tokyo 2020 OlympicZone Two qualification held in Conakry. The success of the day’s competition was levied on the relentless efforts of Maria G. Fofanah and Francess Lansanah (Team 1), Fatmata Binta Bah and Bernadette Fofanah (Team 2) for playing 2-1 win against Cape Verde with scoreline (21, 12, 9, 21, 15, 11), and Mali Team 2-0 with scoreline (21, 13, & 21 13).

This win for Sierra Leone Volleyball Association has put the team for a spot in the next round of qualification.