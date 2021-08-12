Home Business Sierra Leone announces the re-denomination of its currency
BusinessNewsPeople

Sierra Leone announces the re-denomination of its currency

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 371 views


The Central Bank of Sierra Leone has announced the redenomination of the country’s currency “the leones”. 

According to a draft press release, the last three zeros in the currency will be dropped. This change is applicable under Section 30 of the Bank of Sierra Leone Act 2019. 

This means that SLL 10, 000 will be SLL 10, and this will be equivalent to one US dollar. However, no date has been set yet for the commencement of this change.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Taxi Driver

Vickie Remoe on pregnancy and planning (Baby Bump...

Sierra Leone: Swiss Spirit Hotel & Suites Freetown...

Sierra Leone: Prisoners set prison on fire in...

Big Sister Salone announces 100 contestants shortlist

Sierra Leone News Today

34 Military Hospital launch first hand sanitizer made...

Sierra Leone : Alonzo’s Ex Fiancee Susan ‘Posh’...

Sierra Leone News Today

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!