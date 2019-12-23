Today’s Sierra Leone Print News roundup, Idris Elba dismiss fake news, Nassit sponsor Sick Pikin Marathon/walk and more

Idris Elba dismiss fake News

The British Hollywood actor warned Sierra Leoneans to stop the fake rumor about missing items from his hotel room, he tweeted -this is fake news Sierra Leone, Be proud of our accomplishments don’t embarrass our Country by supporting bullshit!! Merry Christmas.

NASSIT Sponsors Sick Pikin Marathon

The Sick Child Foundation has held it second edition of ‘’Sick Pikin Marathon/Walk’’ from National stadium to Family Kingdom Aberdeen last Saturday. Volunteers from NASSIT participated in the marathon/walk and sponsored the bill a one child that is to be flown out of the country.



Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie certifies first set of midwives from the school of midwifery

Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie certifies 49 Professional State Certified Midwives set 001 from the School of Midwifery in Bo. Health and Sanitation Minister Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie disclosed during the ceremony that there will not be a Ministry of Health without the nursing cadres as they are the backbone and most vital to the system and constitute 77% of the workforce of the country.



2,500 new students have been accepted at MMCET

2,500 new student have been accepted at the Milton Margai College of Education and Technology (MMCET) polytechnic on Saturday 21 Dec 2019. The ceremony was held at their Amphitheater, Goderich campus. The college was established in 1963 and is named after Sierra Leone’s first Prime Minister, Sir Milton Margai.



FBC wins AYV Miss University

Ajaratu Kamara a first year student at Fourah Bay College was crowned AYV’s Miss University last Saturday. Miss University is a pagent competition held every year by AYV since 2011.