Today’s Sierra Leone Print News Roundup; Auditor General reveals Over 140 Billion Missing, Drug Dealer Arrested and MORE!

Auditor General Report reveals Over 140 Billion Missing funds.

In the Auditor General’s report submitted to the House of Parliament reveals loses in respect of cash irregularities of government officials. In the course of auditing, the sum of 140.9 Billion is being missing. These missing funds are in respect of Ministries Department Agencies (MDAs), Public Enterprises (PEs) and Local Councils (LCs).

Drug Dealer Arrested by Police

A notorious drug dealer Abdul Kamara, who goes by the name Biggietel has been arrested with eight others by the police for selling harmful drugs at the Kissy Community. Drugs found in his possessions were; 257 wraps of Kush, 55 packets of Kush, 22 balls of Ash, and 37 wraps of Cannabis Sativa. The Police are doing further investigation on drug dealers this festive season.

Government Owes SALCAB Le 45 Billion.

The government of Sierra Leone owes SierraLeone Cable Limited (SALCAB) the sum of forty five Billion Leones for internet connectivity. The Management at SALCAB reported that the government has not paid fees for Ministries, Department Agencies (MDAs) internet connectivity since 2014. Payment is to be made or there will be a disconnection.

First Lady Launches Free Sanitary Pads for Girls.

The first Lady of Sierra Leone Mrs Ftima Maada Bio has launched the Free Sanitary Pads for girls in schools during their menstrual periods. This initiative started in accordance with the Sixteen days Activism to help school girls who can’t afford sanitary pads during menstruation.