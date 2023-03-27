Leone Stars defeats São Tomé & Príncipe to keep AFCON qualifying hope alive

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone put on an impressive performance to defeat São Tomé and Príncipe in a thrilling match by 2-0. Leone Stars have their qualifying hopes back on track following a poor start of their 2023 AFCON Group A qualifiers campaign.

The match started off well for Leone Stars, with Abu Bakarr Samura scoring an early goal in the 7th minute of kickoff time. Sierra Leone went on to dominate the long first half and prevented São Tomé from creating any danger to their defences. Alhassan Koroma was the man to wrap up the victory for Leone Stars with his long-range shot from outside the 18-yard box that beat G. Tavinho and hit the back of the net in the 28’ minutes of kickoff.

FULL TIME

2023 AFCON qualifier Group A Standings

In a goalless second half, The Falcons and True Parrots Team of São Tomé began to gain control of the game and were able to create more chances, however, all their chances lead to a dead end, as Leone Stars goalkeeper Ibrahim Sesay was all set secured his first clean sheet in Sierra Leone colours.

The win saw Leone Stars occupying the third spot of group A with five points in four matches, with their hope of qualifying still alive, the West African Nation needed to win their remaining two matches which include their second leg against Nigeria on June 12 this year and their match against group leaders Guinea Bissau on September 4, 2023.