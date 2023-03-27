Sierra Leoneans condemn Gento for allegedly appealing religious sentiment

Sierra Leoneans across different social media platforms have condemned the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) mayoral aspirant, Mohamed Gento Kamara, for allegedly appealing to religious sentiment for votes. Kamara was seen on Friday, March 24, 2023, in a viral video campaigning in a mosque and preaching divisiveness.

Following the incident, the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) issued a press release condemning the use of “religious rhetoric” for votes.

In the press release that was issued on Sunday, March 26, 2023, SLAJ strongly condemned the act and called on the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone (IRCSL) to take appropriate steps to stop places of Worship from being used as campaign grounds to preach “hate and intolerance”.

“Religious tolerance is our last hope; it’s the bedrock of our coexistence & pride as a nation. A key component of SLAJ’s work in the 2023 elections is to combat disinformation & hate speech in all their forms. We’ll not allow our peaceful coexistence to be disturbed for political gains,” said Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, SLAJ President.

An activist lawyer, Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah, also took to Twitter to condemn the ruling SLPP mayoral candidate, for allegedly appealing religious sentiment and preaching divisiveness. In his tweet, Marrah expressed his pleasure that the “religious-flames-stoking” message from Gento received little reception in the masjid where it was allegedly preached.

Gento may have enough money to buy everything but he cannot buy our religious tolerance. We are not poor in that area. I’m happy his religious-flames-stoking message received very little reception in the very masjid and has been condemned by the Muslim and Christian communities. — Augustine Sorie-Sengbe Marrah (@SoeMarrah) March 26, 2023

“He was not bound to get victory considering the APC-Freetown marriage, but he will lose the election due to that awful religiously biased message. I will not, in my right senses, endorse Gento nor campaign for him. We need better leaders,” a citizen said.

We do not need religious bigotry in the coming elections. We do not need tribalism and ethnicity extremism. What we need are campaigns based on issues, the economy, health, job creation. Gento’s performance in the mosque was very poor and intolerant, religious bigotry. Someone… — MARTIN.E.MICHAEL LLB BL (@MEMLAW1) March 26, 2023

Comments by the SLPP Mayoral aspirant Mohamed Gento Kamara canvassing for votes on religious grounds are dangerous and must be roundly condemned by all #SierraLeoneans. It comes in the wake of a study by @afrobarometer indicating that the welcoming attitudes toward people of… pic.twitter.com/ZVJURpJnIy — ILRAJ (@ILRAJ2) March 26, 2023

The main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) has also issued a press statement about the act of Gento, saying such an attitude will scale up tribal tension in the country.

M. Gento Kamara's (a mayoral aspirant 4 d SLPP's symbol) religious and tribal bigoted statement has no place in our society. I am proudly Muslim but will support, like every other SLeonean, a competent Christian over anyone who's only message bothers on religious intolerance. pic.twitter.com/ufJDlbMsDJ — Osman Abdal Timbo (@OsmanAbdalTimbo) March 26, 2023

Update: In response to these condemnations the media and public relations team of Mohamed Gento Kamara, in a press release issued on Monday, March 27, 2023, stated that the content of the mayoral aspirant statement was completely misread and misinterpreted.

The release further stated that the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) must respect the principles of fairness in journalism when reacting to a video of that nature.