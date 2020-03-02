You can no longer buy Forex on the street!!!

The office of the Bank Governor has released a public notice prohibiting the transaction of foreign currency by unlicensed operators in the country.



The notice reads as follow:-

In accordance with section 43 (3) of the Bank of Sierra Leone Act 2019,the Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone will direct the trade of foreign currency to only commercial banks and licenced foreign exchange bureaus.



Commercial banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaus shall engage in foreign currency transactions at only their registered addresses on file at the Bank of Sierra Leone.



Street trading of foreign currency is expressed prohibited with immediate effect.



Buying foreign currency from, or selling foreign currency to, persons or entities that are not commercial banks or licenced foreign exchange bureaus is strictly prohibited.

