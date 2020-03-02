Home Business You can no longer buy Forex on the street!!!
BusinessNews

You can no longer buy Forex on the street!!!

by jane.williams
written by jane.williams 287 views

The office of the Bank Governor has released a public notice prohibiting the transaction of foreign currency by unlicensed operators in the country. 

The notice reads as follow:-

In accordance with section 43 (3) of the Bank of Sierra Leone Act 2019,the Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone will direct the trade of foreign currency to only commercial banks and licenced foreign exchange bureaus. 

Commercial banks and licensed foreign exchange bureaus shall engage in foreign currency transactions at only their registered addresses on file at the Bank of Sierra Leone.

Street trading of foreign currency is expressed prohibited with immediate effect. 

Buying foreign currency from, or selling foreign currency to, persons or entities that are not commercial banks or licenced foreign exchange bureaus is strictly prohibited.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Sierra Leone Business: Addax BioEnergy downscales Makeni Operations

Over 100 from Sierra Leone win scholarships to...

Sierra Leone’s higher educational faculty benefits from MIT...

Commonwealth announces 16 finalists for the 2020 Youth...

Sierra Leone: First Lady Fatima Bio, Francis Ben-Kaifala,...

Olusegun Jaji of Sea Coach Express honored in...

How to shop online and ship to Sierra...

The secrets to scientific writing unlocked at DSTI...

Sierra Leone: The 4 Ps of Procurement with...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!