Kei Kamara joins MLS side CF Montreal for the rest of the 2022 league season

Sierra Leonean and veteran Major League Soccer (MLS) striker, Kei Kamara have signed a new contract with CF Montreal for the 2022 MSL season.



Kamara is the fifth all-time leading goal scorer in MLS history with 130 goals and 47 assists, after playing 359 matches. CF Montreal is Kamara’s ninth MLS team after several successes with Colombus Crew, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC, and many others. He was last seen in the MLS in 2020, and with his new contract in CF Montreal, he has an option to extend it till 2023.



Long time coming indeed 👊



Un message de @keikamara pour les Montréalais!#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/GvuOAO9CEN — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 19, 2022

In a welcome release issued by the club, the sporting director Olivier Renard expressed how they are pleased to have Kamara on their team.



“Kei is a highly experienced player in MLS whose offensive abilities will help us both on the pitch and the locker room with our young group of players. We’re happy to him to the club,” he stated.



Kamara was a free agent before joining CF Montreal, he last played for HIFK Fotboll in Finland. The 37-year-old striker has also played in England for Middlesbrough and Norwich City, he was also featured for the Sierra Leone national team in the just concluded 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. He has played for Sierra Leone 39 matches, with 7 goals from 2010 to 2022.

