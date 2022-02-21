Home Africa Kei Kamara joins MLS side CF Montreal for the rest of the 2022 league season
AfricaFootballNewsPeopleSportsWorldyouths

Kei Kamara joins MLS side CF Montreal for the rest of the 2022 league season

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

Sierra Leonean and veteran Major League Soccer (MLS) striker, Kei Kamara have signed a new contract with CF Montreal for the 2022 MSL season.

Kamara is the fifth all-time leading goal scorer in MLS history with 130 goals and 47 assists, after playing 359 matches. CF Montreal is Kamara’s ninth MLS team after several successes with Colombus Crew, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC, and many others. He was last seen in the MLS in 2020, and with his new contract in CF Montreal, he has an option to extend it till 2023. 

In a welcome release issued by the club, the sporting director Olivier Renard expressed how they are pleased to have Kamara on their team. 

“Kei is a highly experienced player in MLS whose offensive abilities will help us both on the pitch and the locker room with our young group of players. We’re happy to him to the club,” he stated. 

Kamara was a free agent before joining CF Montreal, he last played for HIFK Fotboll in Finland. The 37-year-old striker has also played in England for Middlesbrough and Norwich City, he was also featured for the Sierra Leone national team in the just concluded 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. He has played for Sierra Leone 39 matches, with 7 goals from 2010 to 2022. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Sierra Leone: Drizilik signs as Africell brand ambassador...

Sierra Leone: Michael Bonny Bassey’s new film is...

Sierra Leone registers its 13 confirmed COVID-19 case

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone News Today

Leone Stars Needs A Win Against Benin to...

SLFA announces four new artificial turf projects for...

Luckey Morson becomes the first Sierra Leonean woman...

After four years of separation twin brothers Peter...