Coach Keister announced squad for Sao Tomé & Principe encounters this month

Head Coach of the Sierra Leone national team (Leone Stars), John Keister has announced his 25-man squad to face Sao Tomé & Principe in a double encounter later this month for the 2023 AFCON qualifier in Morocco.

The list comes, following two weeks of intensive training sessions among 40 home base players, and it consists of 11 home base players and 14 foreign-based players.

The official Sierra Leone 25-man squad for the double legged match against Sao Tomé and Principe. #AFCON2023Q🇸🇱 pic.twitter.com/s4eFtheOrP — Sierra Leone Football Association (@SLFA_sl) March 14, 2023

Mighty Blackpool’s forward Ron Ghandi Williams, informed Bo Rangers midfielder Ibrahim Turay (IB Computer) and forward Abu Komeh received their first senior national call-up by John Keister, whilst regular final squad members Kwame Quee, Mohamed Buya Turay and Prince Barrie were dropped out of the squad. This is the first time Kwame Quee has been left out of the Leone Stars squad since coach John Keister was appointed as head coach of the national team.

Leone Stars who currently sits at the third position in Group A will host São Tomé and Principe on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the return leg is expected to be played 48 hours later and both matches will be played in Agadir, Morocco. The team has one point after two matches played so far in the AFCON 2023 qualifier campaign.