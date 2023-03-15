Former Sierra Leonean forward Paul Kpaka acquires UEFA A License  

Former Sierra Leonean and Germinal Beerschot striker, Paul Augustine Kpaka has completed his UEFA A License coaching course in Belgium.

Kpaka one of the top scorers for the Jupiler Pro League, worked with the Royal Belgian Football Federation since 2021 to attain such remarkable success.

Upon receiving the license, he took to his Facebook page to appreciate those who supported him throughout his journey.

“Challenges are meant to be confronted. And overcoming them makes the effort worthwhile. It’s been two years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Another milestone reached,” said Kpaka.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you who have supported me throughout this journey. Your unwavering support, guidance, encouragement and inspiration have played a vital role in achieving this milestone,” he noted.

During his footballing days, Kpaka came third in the Ebony Boot award after he recorded 28 goals in all competitions for K. Beerschot V A.

In his first season in Belgium, Kpaka was the top scorer in the Jupiler Pro League before he signed for Genk the following season.