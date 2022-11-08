November 8, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Sierra Leonean Leone ranked as the 7 worst performing currency in Africa

Lamin Kargbo 7 hours ago 1 min read

In a recent publication done by Professor Steve Hanke, Sierra Leonean Leone (SLE) has been rated as one of the 7 worst performing currencies in Africa. 

The weekly Hanke’s currency watchlist is a list that shows the currencies of countries that have suffered inflation and massive devaluation against the US dollar as of January 2020. 

Hanke’s currency watchlist.

According to, the watchlist the Sierra Leonean Leone (SLE), which sits at number 7 behind the Nigerian Niara and the Ghanian Cedis has depreciated by 31.23 percent since January 1, 2020. The country recently did a redenomination of its currency, but that has done nothing to end the economic shock. 

Other currencies include the Zimbabwean dollar, the Sudanese pound, the South Sudanese pound, the Nigerian Naira, the Ghanian Cedis, and the Malawian kwacha. 

Source/Credit: Business Insider Africa. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

IMAT College defeats UNIMAK to win the Frances Claudia Wright Inter-Collegiate Moot Competition

8 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
3 min read

Meet the Personal Result Coach who is helping Clients Unlock their True Potential

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo
3 min read

University of Sierra Leone Turns To Entrance Exams As Thousands Seek Entry After Record-Setting WASSCE Results

4 days ago Ibrahim Mansaray

You may have missed

1 min read

Sierra Leonean Leone ranked as the 7 worst performing currency in Africa

7 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

IMAT College defeats UNIMAK to win the Frances Claudia Wright Inter-Collegiate Moot Competition

8 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
4 min read

Menstrual Kits Made In Sierra Leone Bring SRHE to Teens and Last Three Years

1 day ago Vickie Remoe
3 min read

Meet the Personal Result Coach who is helping Clients Unlock their True Potential

1 day ago Lamin Kargbo