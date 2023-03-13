Breaking News: APC’s Samura Kamara appoints Chericoco as running mate for 2023 elections

The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC) party, Dr. Samura Kamara has appointed Hon. Chernor Maju Bah “Chericoco,” as his running mate for the June 2023 multi-tier elections.
Dr. Samura made this announcement on Monday, March 13, 2023, after the running mate was tightly contested by 11 people (5 women and 6 men).
In 2018, Hon. Bah was first appointed as the running mate of the APC, and they were defeated by President Julius Maada Bio in the country’s presidential election that same year.
Hon. Chernor Maju Bah is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Sierra Leone. He is the leader of the APC party and one of the longest-serving Members of Parliament in Sierra Leone, who also served as the deputy speaker of parliament from 2012 to 2018.
He is a strong believer in the principles of the APC party and contributed greatly to the two terms of office of former president Ernest Bai Koroma. The representative of Constituency 126, is a committee member of the Legislative, Appointment and Public Service and Ethics Committees.
